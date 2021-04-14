Sheetz Begins Expansion Into Columbus Market With First Store Opening

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz began ringing up customers at its first store in the Columbus, Ohio, market on April 13.

The convenience store on Sunbury Road in Delaware is the first of more than a dozen Sheetz locations planned to open this year in the market. Beginning in 2022, the retailer plans to open approximately 50 stores in the Columbus area in the next five years.

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the city of Columbus," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "Over the last several years, we have received an overwhelming amount of inquiries from Columbus residents who were passionate about our brand coming to Columbus. This did not go unnoticed and we cannot wait to officially get started serving these customers."

The c-store offers Sheetz' Made-to-Order menu where customers can order customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

In celebration of the store's opening, Sheetz donated $2,500 to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

This store location will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are full-time.

The convenience retailer's entry into new market comes as Sheetz took the No. 83 spot on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Skilken Gold is the exclusive real estate developer for Sheetz in central Ohio.

Altoona-based Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates 621 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.