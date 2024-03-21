Sheetz & GPM Investments to Bolster Team Member Numbers

Prospective employees interested in attending a hiring event will need to apply for a store position online before arriving at the event. Once inside the store, individuals will then need to check in at the cash register.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. The company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, tuition reimbursement, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, flexible schedules and more. It's been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

As part of its parent company's ambitious growth plans, GPM will be looking to fill out the ranks of both its frontline store staff and various departments throughout the organization for career-minded associates. The retailer plans to bring in approximately 1,500 new employees in preparation for its peak selling season.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of growth," said Veronica Donchez, GPM senior vice president of human resources. "Our diverse team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative represents our commitment to attracting the best and brightest minds to join us in shaping the future of our industry."

Based in Richmond, ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments. It is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States.