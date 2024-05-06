Sheetz Kicks Off Summer Giveaway

Customers can fuel up to win a total of $880,000 in prizes.
Angela Hanson
Sheetz summer fuel contest

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc.'s new sweepstakes contest invites customers to "fuel like a gas-illionaire" this summer. 

The convenience store retailer will award a total of $880,000 to four lucky customers who fill up at Sheetz stations this summer. From now through August 14, customers at Sheetz locations that offer gas will have the chance to enter.

There are a variety of ways to enter the contest:

  • Five entries are granted for every gallon of Unleaded 88 or E85 purchased.
  • One entry is granted for every gallon of other fuel grades purchased, including regular, mid-grade, premium, ethanol free, diesel exhaust fluid and diesel.
  • One entry is granted when customers redeem 88 My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty points.

Drawings will take place on May 29, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 21. Winners of each drawing will receive $220,000 in prizes. 

Customers must be members of My Sheetz Rewardz and opt in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, email, in-store or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up. They can then track their number of entries at the bottom of their receipt.

Sheetz launched the contest by lowering the price of Unleaded 88 to 20 cents less than the price of Unleaded 87 at all gas stations where Unleaded 88 is available. This limited-time offer will last until the sweepstakes concludes on Aug. 14.

Unleaded 88 is approved for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs, while E85 is approve for use in "flexible fuel vehicles" designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol.

A list of Sheetz locations that offer Unleaded 88 is available here.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.

