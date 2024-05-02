Sheetz Rolls Out Cinco de Mayo Offer
Drivers weren't left out in the cold, either. Throughout all of 2023, including at Thanksgiving, the busiest travel period in the United States, the convenience and fuel retailer offered customers deep discounts on its Unleaded 88 fuel option.
Sheetz has recently experienced some highs and lows. At the beginning of April, Fortune and Great Place to Work named Sheetz one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For for the 10th time. However, later in the month, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a suit against the retailer, alleging it employed discriminatory hiring practices, albeit inadvertently.
Sheetz has denied the allegations and plans to continue fighting the suit in court.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.