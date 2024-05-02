Sheetz Rolls Out Cinco de Mayo Offer

ALTOONA, Pa. — In recognition of Cinco de Mayo, Sheetz Inc. plans to offer $0 delivery fees with any taco, burrito or taco salad order placed on Sunday, May 5, or Monday, May 6.

The promotion will be valid at all of the chain's 720-plus locations by adding it under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app. The offer excludes service fees and long distance fees for trips more than four miles. Customers must purchase the select items within the delivery order to receive the zero dollar delivery fee.

Though the Cinco de Mayo offer is a welcome break for spring, Sheetz has more heavily emphasized the winter holidays in its past promotions. Last December, the company not only introduced a selection of hot and cold drinks infused with winter favorite flavors such as pear cider and brown sugar, but rewards members enjoyed a free self-serve coffee once a week all month long.