Sheetz Rolls Out Cinco de Mayo Offer

Taco and burrito fans can score deliveries without any fees May 5-6.
Two Sheetz burritos

ALTOONA, Pa. — In recognition of Cinco de Mayo, Sheetz Inc. plans to offer $0 delivery fees with any taco, burrito or taco salad order placed on Sunday, May 5, or Monday, May 6.

The promotion will be valid at all of the chain's 720-plus locations by adding it under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app. The offer excludes service fees and long distance fees for trips more than four miles. Customers must purchase the select items within the delivery order to receive the zero dollar delivery fee. 

Though the Cinco de Mayo offer is a welcome break for spring, Sheetz has more heavily emphasized the winter holidays in its past promotions. Last December, the company not only introduced a selection of hot and cold drinks infused with winter favorite flavors such as pear cider and brown sugar, but rewards members enjoyed a free self-serve coffee once a week all month long.

Drivers weren't left out in the cold, either. Throughout all of 2023, including at Thanksgiving, the busiest travel period in the United States, the convenience and fuel retailer offered customers deep discounts on its Unleaded 88 fuel option.

Sheetz has recently experienced some highs and lows. At the beginning of April, Fortune and Great Place to Work named Sheetz one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For for the 10th time. However, later in the month, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a suit against the retailer, alleging it employed discriminatory hiring practices, albeit inadvertently.

Sheetz has denied the allegations and plans to continue fighting the suit in court.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. 

