Sheetz Kicks Off Travel-Themed Concert Series

The event was an unforgettable experience that captured the essence of Sheetz's commitment to fueling journeys and providing escapes from the everyday, the company said.

"Truck Bed Sessionz is our way of honoring the road warriors who make up the heart of the Sheetz community — it's a celebration of the adventurous spirit that drives our customers," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "We're bringing the excitement of live music to unexpected places, creating those unique moments that turn a simple stop into a cultural experience."

The c-store operator plans to build on the success of the first event and host more Truck Bed Sessionz, featuring performances by notable artists, across its network in September. Exact dates and locations are being kept under wraps to maintain the element of surprise for Sheetz customers.

"With Truck Bed Sessionz, we wanted to create a cultural touchpoint that resonated with customers," said Steve Red, co-chief creative officer at Red Tettemer O'Connell and Partners, the advertising agency behind the event. "By blending the freedom of the open road with the energy of live music Sheetz is doubling down on its positioning as a destination rather than a 'pit stop.'"

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.