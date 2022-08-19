Sheetz & Kwik Trip Team Up for Free Fuel Sweepstakes

NATIONAL REPORT — Sheetz Inc. and Kwik Trip Inc. are honoring active commercial vehicle drivers through the 2022 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) Free Fuel Sweepstakes.

From Aug. 18 through Sept. 17, commercial vehicle drivers can enter to win one of 20 fuel cards worth $500, provided by Sheetz, Kwik Trip and Kwik Star. To be eligible, drivers must have a valid commercial driver license (CDL) and U.S. Department of Transportation number.

Cards can be used for fuel and other items across all Sheetz, Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations.

The 2022 NTDAW Free Fuel Sweepstakes, which is sponsored by Trucker Path and Trucker Media Group, is valid in all states, excluding Alaska, Florida, Hawaii and New York. Trucker Path is the Phoenix-based provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products, and the Trucker Media Group is a leading source of trucking industry news, driver recruiting and CDL training resources for the long-haul trucking industry in North America.

"Trucker Path is pleased to join with Sheetz, Kwik Trip/Kwik Star and The Trucker Media Group to honor truck drivers for the work they do every day. Especially this year, with fuel prices at record high levels, the 2022 NTDAW Free Fuel Sweepstakes will help make a difference," said Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path.

"National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to rally around the nation's truck drivers who work hard delivering goods and have kept the economy on its feet despite facing unprecedented obstacles. We are thrilled to organize and sponsor this sweepstakes to show them the appreciation they deserve and recognize their dedication," he added.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from Sept. 11-17. The annual celebration recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

Professional drivers can enter the sweepstakes here.

More Ways to Win Free Fuel

This is the second free fuel sweepstakes from Sheetz in less than a month.

Through Sept. 30, customers at all 299 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania have the chance to win free gas for a year by purchasing a lottery ticket through the "Free Gas for a Year" contest, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

In collaboration with the Pennsylvania Lottery, customers must purchase a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, they will receive a play ticket, as well as a trailing ticket, that includes a QR code.

Customers need to use their phones to scan the QR code, which will take them to the My Sheetz mobile app. There, they will enter the promo code on their trailing ticket to automatically be entered to win the grand prize.

The grand prize winner will be selected in October.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz has more than 600 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the La Crosse, Wis.-based company operates 800 convenience stores and has 28,000 employees. Serving the commercial driver, 290 of the Kwik Trip/Kwik Star locations are fully tractor/trailer accessible.