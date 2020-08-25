Sheetz Overtakes Speedway in C-store Digital Scorecard



Comparison of Website Visitor Traffic & Load Speeds

While the average visitor spent more time on the 7-Eleven website vs. competitors, they were held back by noticeably slow load times. While most c-store websites load quickly on desktop/laptop devices, pages generally load slower on mobile devices. Retailers need to be aware that slow “Page Speed” scores can lower their SEO rankings, according to Ameex Technologies.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores Inc. stands out with the highest number of monthly visitors, despite slow load times. Speedway shows the lowest bounce rate, which measures the percentage of visitors who navigate away from a site after viewing only one page. Circle K shows the highest bounce rate with 77 percent of visitors viewing only a single page and then leaving. Sheetz achieves strong scores for both average time on site and pageviews per visit — good signs of user engagement.