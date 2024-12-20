Sheetz Perks Up the Holidays With Coffee Promotion

The chain sells Sheetz Bros. coffee, which is brewed using 100% arabica coffee in four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store, the company said.

Additionally, the retailer offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on espresso machines.

This is the second round of free java from the convenience retailer this holiday season. Last month, Sheetz ran a free self-serve coffee promotion during the Thanksgiving travel period, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.