Sheetz Perks Up the Holidays With Coffee Promotion

The offer is good for one complimentary cup of caffeine from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.
Danielle Romano
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is giving the gift of complimentary caffeine this holiday season.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is offering free self-serve coffee across its network of 750-plus locations from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2025, PennLive reported.

Customers can redeem the deal by adding it under the Offerz tab in the Sheetz mobile app. The offer can be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member and redeemed only once during the promotional period.

The chain sells Sheetz Bros. coffee, which is brewed using 100% arabica coffee in four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store, the company said. 

Additionally, the retailer offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on espresso machines.

This is the second round of free java from the convenience retailer this holiday season. Last month, Sheetz ran a free self-serve coffee promotion during the Thanksgiving travel period, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.

