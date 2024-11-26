Sheetz Offers Holiday Coffee Promotion

Customers can redeem the deal by adding it under the Offerz tab in the Sheetz mobile app. The offer can be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member and redeemed only once during Thanksgiving week.

Sheetz Bros. coffee is brewed using 100% arabica coffee in four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store, the company said. Additionally, the retailer offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on espresso machines

Sheetz is also giving drivers relief at the pump by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 at select stores by 40 cents per gallon through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The price will only be available at the 505 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. The offer may vary at Sheetz locations in Maryland due to local pricing laws. Customers can check if their local store sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.