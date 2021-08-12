Sheetz Ranks Among Top 100 Best Workplaces for Parents

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. continues to rank among the top retail chains to work for, this time coming in at No. 83 in Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents 2021 ranking.

Great Place to Work and Fortune compile the Fortune World's Best Workplaces 2021, a massive, data-led analysis of company culture around the globe.

With more than 23,000 employees, Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. According to employee surveys, 90 percent of associates say Sheetz is a great place to work.

Here's what else they had to say about working at Sheetz:

I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community — 93 percent

When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome — 93 percent

I am given the resources and equipment to do my job — 92 percent

I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position — 92 percent

Management is honest and ethical in its business practices — 91 percent

"Sheetz leaders work hard to connect with employees. They are approachable and put themselves in our shoes in order to make decisions that will benefit all team members. Sheetz always goes the extra mile to be unique and help employees find balance," according to employees.

This year, Sheetz also ranked No. 7 in in Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail 2021, No. 64 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021, and No. 83 in Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021.

Great Place to Work identified the World's Best Workplaces in 2021 by analyzing surveys representing 19.8 million employee opinions worldwide. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2020 or early 2021. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40 percent (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.