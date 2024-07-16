Sheetz Revamps Credit Card

Benefits now include:

Up to 10 cents off per gallon at Sheetz pumps when cardholders combine the Sheetz Visa (7 cents off) and My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty program (3 cents off)

5% cash back on Sheetz in-store purchases

1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases (excluding non-Sheetz service stations and fuel purchases)

Additionally, the card's new introductory offer — available exclusively to new customers — includes the opportunity to save up to 30 cents at Sheetz pumps for the first 30 days when the Sheetz Visa and My Sheetz Rewardz are combined.

"We are delighted to introduce the enhanced features of our latest Sheetz Visa credit card offering," said Sheetz Director of Brand Marketing Nicole Auman. "At our core, we prioritize delivering exceptional value and benefits to our customers. The updates to this card are designed to empower our customers to save more and earn significant rewards effortlessly."

The percentage points earned back on the card are separate from points earned with a loyalty program membership and are not redeemable through My Sheetz Rewardz.

The Sheetz Visa Card is available to customers here.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 720-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.