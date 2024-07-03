CSN EXCLUSIVE: Sheetz Encourages Customers to Embrace Their Inner 'Freakz'

ALTOONA, Pa. — It's not unusual for a customer to stop by a convenience store to satisfy a spontaneous craving. Maybe they just got thirsty or wanted a protein bar, or had only intended to use the fuel pump but decided to grab a cup of coffee as well. Those every day, last-minute decisions that bring a person inside to make a purchase.

Of course, it's not every day those decisions get externally personified.

But that's the premise of Sheetz Inc.'s most recent ad campaign, where customers are encouraged to visit a Sheetz convenience store or place an online order by their inner "Freakz," embodied in the commercials as red furry puppets.

Though the campaign idea is new, the Freakz have their roots in the company's pop history.

"We lovingly refer to our most loyal fans as Sheetz Freakz and in turn, they wear their Freakz badge proudly," said RTO+P, the agency behind the campaign. "The puppets represent a personification of their inner Sheetz Freak, the craving inside to indulge in the things that make life more extraordinary. That urge that we believe we all have in us, to live outside the routine."

That championing of spontaneity and the way it could serve as a theme for its marketing work is part of the reason the c-store operator partnered up with the agency in 2023, according to Tammy Dunkley, senior brand design manager for Sheetz.

"[RTO+P] was brought on to create 300-plus TikTok videos … then transitioned to AOR [agency of record] in 2024, and now works on all campaign work," she said. "We were looking for an agency that understood who we are and how we do business. Through both their thinking and creative process, RTO+P proved to be a perfect fit."

The current run of commercials had to go through several planning stages once the focus on the Sheetz Freakz fandom had been decided on, RTO+P stated. What did an inner Freak look like? Did they interact with each other? What rules would they have to follow within the world of the advertisements?

"We wanted the Freakz to have a backstory, heart and soul, because we want them to truly embody the Sheetz ethos, rather than just a mascot or marketing vehicle," the agency remarked. "Same goes for the decision to actually make the Freakz rather than use [computer-generated imagery] CGI and animation to bring them to life. Again, our decision to actually build the Freakz was made because it's important to the idea that they feel real in the world."