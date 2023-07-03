Sheetz Reveals Location of First Store in Michigan

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. Sheetz Inc. has selected the site for its first convenience store in Michigan: 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, less than four miles from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Although the convenience store operator did not share a specific date of opening for the planned store, it reported that it has been collaborating with city officials to begin operations in late 2024.

"While it is too early in the development process to provide a timeline or location for any additional stores, our goal is to offer Michigan residents the ultimate one-stop shop to fuel their bodies and their vehicles," Sheetz said in a released statement.

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz revealed in late 2022 that it had targeted the Detroit metro area as its next market expansion. This will mark its first expansion into a new state in nearly 20 years. Sheetz opened its first c-store in North Carolina in 2004.

Details of the Romulus store, including size and outdoor amenities, are still under wraps.

"We find that we can best serve our customers on approximately two acres," Sheetz's statement read. "However, our model allows us to flex the size of our site to accommodate lots as small as 1.5 acres. Our prototypical site includes our approximately 6,000-square-feet building, 35-40 parking spaces, a drive thru and six or eight fueling positions."

Inside, the store will feature Sheetz's typical restaurant-style experience with touchscreen ordering kiosks, made-to-order menu items, and indoor and outdoor seating.

Sheetz isn't the only major c-store chain to plan expansion into Detroit and the surrounding area. Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go LC, which operates more than 400 stores in 11 states, also announced plans to move into the region last November. Kum & Go seeks to open more than 50 stores in the market over the next several years.

Established in 1952, Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz is No. 10 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100.