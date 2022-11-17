Kum & Go Plans to Enter Detroit in 2024

DES MOINES — Kum & Go is added another new market to its expansion plans.

The convenience store operator plans to welcome customers at a set of Detroit-area c-stores in 2024, with plans to open more than 50 stores in the market over the next several years.

Kum & Go made news last year with announcements to enter Utah and Michigan, and earlier this year it revealed it would also set up shop in Idaho.

The family-owned convenience retail chain will open in Grand Rapids, Mich., Salt Lake City, and Boise, Idaho, over the next year bringing its footprint to 14 states.

"We are excited to announce our entry into the Detroit market," said CEO Tanner Krause. "We've been warmly welcomed as we prepare to enter the Grand Rapids area and with the addition of Detroit, believe Kum & Go will be the lead convenience operator across the state as we continue our growth and expansion. Michigan is full of great people and great communities, and we know Kum & Go's fresh perspective to convenience will create many opportunities there."

According to the company, it will bring a fresh perspective centered around people, food and digital technology to Detroit and the surrounding communities.

The retailer is also launching a new menu across their footprint. Rallied around 'Real, Fresh, Fast Eats', the new made-to-order menu features stackers, bowls and grab-and-go burritos for all dayparts.

Customers can order and purchase both fresh food and retail store products through the Kum & Go mobile app, while also benefitting from touchless fueling and exclusive offers through their &Rewards loyalty program.

"We're thrilled to continue our expansion in Michigan with this move into the Detroit area," said Niki Mason, senior vice president of store development. "Detroit's ever evolving and changing city present an exciting opportunity for growth and expansion. We're excited to start serving and connecting with this community."

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain with more than 400 stores in 11 states. Kum & Go has made substantial investments in associate benefits in recent years, and offers full-time employment opportunities with a benefits program that includes medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, paid time off and parental leave.