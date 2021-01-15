Sheetz Sets Dates for Central Ohio Openings

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will open its first locations in the Columbus, Ohio, market starting this spring and continuing over the next few months.

The Sheetz store at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware will open on April 6, followed by 13 more confirmed locations, according to an NCB4i report.

The convenience store retailer announced in September 2020 that it planned to open more than a dozen locations in the region by the end of 2021, followed by approximately a dozen more annually from 2022 through 2025, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Approximately half of the planned Columbus stores will have drive-thrus.

The next Sheetz stores scheduled to open in the area include one Groveport store in May; a store in New Albany and a store in Delaware in June; and a store in Circleville and a store in Hilliard in July.

Stores whose opening dates have yet to be determined are located in Reynoldsburg, New Albany, Polaris, South Bloomfield and Columbus.

Sheetz is currently hiring for the new c-stores, each of which will employ approximately 30 people in primarily full-time roles.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.