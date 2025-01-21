Sheetz Teams Up With Popular Video Game

"As a company, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our Sheetz Freakz and expand our reach," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "This opportunity allows us to amplify our brand to individuals worldwide and connect with a new generation of players, showcasing our brand in a fun, adventurous and immersive way. I can't wait to dive into this map with my character while snacking on some epic Made-To-Order food!"

Fortnite players can now navigate a massive, twisted gauntlet filled with their favorite Sheetz menu items. After starting in a Sheetz parking lot, they will step into a virtual Sheetz store before being launched into a surreal world crafted entirely from Sheetz products. Players will jump over Made-to-Order sandwiches, climb mountains of crispy curly fries, take a dip in irresistible Boom Boom sauce and swim through giant soda straws, all while racing toward victory in a wild, imaginative adventure, according to the company.

Sheetz is kicking off a monthlong "Sheetz Run: Only Up!" challenge with a $25,000 prize pool at stake to celebrate the launch. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, Fortnite players can record their quickest runs and submit them to the Discord server of Umi games, which facilitated the collaboration.

Players with the 25 fastest "Sheetz Runs" by the end of the challenge will split a prize pool of $25,000:

1st place — $10,000

2nd place — $5,000

3rd place — $3,000

4th place — $2,000

5th place — $1,000

6th-10th place — $500

11th-25th place — $100 Fortnite V-Bucks Card

Leaderboards will be updated weekly.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 c-store throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.