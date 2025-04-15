Sheetz's MTO Menu Earns 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' Crown
The 2025 tournament generated more than 65,000 votes collected via the PA Chamber's X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn pages, and amassed more than 500,000 social media impressions.
"We are honored and so grateful to be named the 'Coolest Thing in Pennsylvania,'" said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "Our MTOs have been fueling Sheetz Runs for almost 40 years across the Commonwealth bringing value, customization and variety to Sheetz Freakz everywhere — 24/7/365!"
The competition, which was sponsored by EXIM Bank, featured 64 teams across various industries, in every region of Pennsylvania. Nominees were determined following months of public input.
Sheetz was also recently nominated for the Best Gas Station For Food award in this year's USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates 770-plus c-stores throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.