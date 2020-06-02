Shell and Dunkin' Take Savings Partnership Nationwide

HOUSTON and CANTON, Mass. — Shell Oil Co. and Dunkin' are launching a national expansion of their partnership with the Fuel Rewards program.

The "Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell" partnership enables Fuel Rewards members who have Gold Status and DD Perks rewards program members to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel for every five beverages they purchase at a Dunkin' location.

The promotion is scheduled to run through the end of 2020, the companies reported. Shell and Dunkin' first launched their partnership in June 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Shell is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dunkin' beyond a successful Northeast pilot to a national offering, allowing more consumers the ability to both enjoy their favorite Dunkin' beverages and save when filling up their vehicle," said Todd Gulbransen, North America CRM and loyalty manager for Shell Oil Products U.S. "This national expansion has been something Shell, Dunkin' and the Fuel Rewards program have been working on collaboratively — the teams are excited to offer consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both loyalty programs."

To participate, consumers can visit DDPerks.com/Shell and either sign up for DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts or log into existing accounts; link the accounts and receive a bonus, one-time linking offer of 25 cents per gallon through April 30; and buy five beverages at participating Dunkin' locations at any time, scanning their DD Perks loyalty ID or an enrolled DD Cared code located in the Dunkin' app. They will automatically save 10 cents per gallon on their next fill-up at a Shell gas station by using their Fuel Rewards card or ALT ID.

"From the coffee in your cup to the gasoline in your car, Dunkin' and Shell and both play a big part in keeping Americans fueled throughout their busy day," said Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin' Brands. "We are excited to continue to build the great partnership between our two brands throughout 2020 with the Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell partnership, and deliver significant new rewards that fit so seamlessly into our on-the-go customers' daily routines."

The DD Perks program and Gold Status in Fuel Rewards each provide a five-cents-per-gallon discount after the beverage purchase threshold is reached for a total of 10 cents per gallon in savings. The 10-cent discount can be stacked with other Fuel Rewards savings.

"Since launching six years ago, DD Perks has become one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs in our industry for quickly and conveniently delivering rich rewards and experiences for our members," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president, digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin'. "Allowing our loyal members to link their DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts and save with each visit to the pump is yet another innovative way Dunkin' is delivering meaningful value and fueling our on-the-go guests' daily routines."

Canton-based Dunkin' Brands Group's 100-percent franchised business model includes more than 12,500 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

Shell, based in Houston, is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.