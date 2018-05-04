Shell Lays Out Scenario to Halt Climate Change

THE NETHERLANDS — Royal Dutch Shell foresees a future in which its own product — oil — nears obsolescence, as companies and consumers make the shift to more climate-friendly energy.

An early advocate of the Paris climate agreement, Shell has provided a hypothetical scenario called "Sky" that offers a vision for the future if the climate agreement’s recommendations are followed, reported the Washington Post. Per Shell’s model, meeting the goals of the Paris agreement will enable the planet’s warming to fall below a rise of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

“A simple extension of current efforts, whether efficiency mandates, modest carbon taxes or renewable energy supports, is insufficient for the scale of change required,” the oil company states in its document, which imagines that by 2070, the world could achieve a net-zero emissions state.

The document further argues: “The relevant transformations in the energy and natural systems require concurrent climate policy action and the deployment of disruptive new technologies at mass scale within government policy environments that strongly incentivize investment and innovation.”