Shifting Consumer Patterns Lead to Shifting Meal Patterns

The report highlights pivotal shifts in consumer behavior, including:

1. Transformations in Daily Eating Patterns

Early breakfasts are becoming more prominent, with 39% of consumers eating before 8 a.m., an increase of 5 points in 2024 when compared to 2020. Lunchtime is losing favor as more consumers turn to convenient, on-the-go solutions, while dinner is increasingly shaped by heat-and-eat or ready-to-eat options.

2. Snack Foods Redefining Meals

Snacks are no longer just between-meal indulgences but are frequently integrated into lunches and dinners, with snackable items like chips, crackers and nuts gaining popularity. In 2024, 37% of consumers were looking for quick bites instead of larger meals, compared to 36% in 2023 and 29% in 2010.

3. Influence of Work Trends

The shift to hybrid work models has markedly changed away-from-home meal consumption patterns for morning and lunch occasions. Initially, the increase in hybrid and remote schedules posed headwinds for the foodservice industry, Circana said. However, office occupancy rates have been trending upward, as many companies have strengthened their return-to-office policies. This shift presents a valuable opportunity for the foodservice industry to boost demand for morning commute and lunch occasions. Notably, in January and February, white collar workers increased their on-premises foodservice morning and lunch visits by 8% vs. a year ago.

"Recognizing these emerging consumption moments will help restaurants and retailers to reimagine opportunities across dayparts and tailor offerings to fit evolving consumer preferences for portion size, portability and price points," added Portalatin.

"Emerging Trends: Daypart Disruptions Impacting Consumer Behavior," was unveiled during Circana's 2025 Growth Summit, which took place April 7-9 in Orlando, Fla.

Headquartered in Chicago, Circana provides technology, artificial intelligence and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Its predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it and accelerate their growth.