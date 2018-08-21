'The Simpsons' Kwik-E-Mart Store Comes to Life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Fans of "The Simpsons" rejoice: the world's first real-life Kwik-E-Mart convenience store has come to life.

Designed like the favorite location from the long-running animated TV series, Kwik-E-Mart opened to the public on Friday, Aug. 17 in Myrtle Beach, reported WBALTV.

Customers can purchase ice-cold Buzz Colas, Heat-Lamp Hot Dogs, Lard Lad Donuts, Duff Beer, Flaming Moe's Energy drinks, and Squishees.

Other items for sale include memorabilia associated with Bart Simpson, his parents Homer and Marge, sisters Lisa and Maggie, and the rest of the globally-known characters from the town of Springfield, including Apu, owner of the show's Kwik-E-Mart c-store.

"The Simpsons" is known for its many catchphrases, including one from Apu that is painted on the wall above the exit that reads, "Thank you, come again!".