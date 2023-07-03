Sinclair Adds New Payment Option for Fleet Drivers

DALLAS — HF Sinclair Refining & Marketing LLC, a subsidiary of HF Sinclair, is giving fleet drivers a new payment option through its partnership with vehicle payment solutions provider Car IQ Inc.

Now, Car IQ Pay is accepted at 1,600 Sinclair branded stations across more than 30 states. The Car IQ Pay platform connects the vehicle directly to the pump and eliminates the need to use a credit card, PIN number or vehicle odometer reading.

"Sinclair is committed to offering our customers the latest technology to manage and pay for fueling," said Doug Lawes, manager, payments and technical solutions, HF Sinclair. "Partnering with Car IQ allows us to help our fleet customers facilitate payments by eliminating the use of credit cards. This is a natural expansion on the success we have achieved with the deployment of Sinclair's DINOPAY Mobile Payment App, through our partnership with P97 Networks."

Car IQ Pay is accepted at more than 25,000 fuel station brands nationwide and offers fleets advanced payment technology to pay for fuel and services. Vehicles are able to transact securely with payment networks, banks and service providers in order to automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking to electric vehicle charging and more.

"The addition of Sinclair not only brings more locations, but also the Sinclair brand to Car IQ Pay, which our fleet customers have been asking for," said Matt Nicholson, senior vice president, merchant commercialization at Car IQ. "Automating and simplifying the payment process for our fleet customers helps them streamline their accounting process and eliminate costly time and errors."

Sinclair first partnered with P97 Networks in 2014. P97 Networks is a leading connected commerce, mobile payments and mobility services provider for the convenience retail, fuels marketing and automotive industry.

"P97 Networks is dedicated to providing innovative digital experiences for everyone, and this partnership is accelerating the future of convenient and effortless fuel payments," said Don Frieden, president and CEO of P97 Networks. "Providing fleet customers, a more secure and efficient way to do business with retailers makes the interactions for all parties run seamlessly."

Headquartered in Dallas, HF Sinclair is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah, and markets its refined products primarily in the Southwest United States, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.

In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, N.M. HF Sinclair also owns a 47 percent limited partner interest and noneconomic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners LP, a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

Sinclair, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE TOP TIER gasoline.