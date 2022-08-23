Kum & Go Expands Fleet Payment Options

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is rolling out Car IQ Pay for fleet drivers.

In partnership with Car IQ, a provider of vehicle payment solutions, Kum & Go's more than 400 locations across the Midwest will go live with the fleet payment option this fall.

"At Kum & Go we continue to look for ways to be inclusive for all customers. Whether that be the fuel they need, how they intend to pay, or the items they need inside. Car IQ allows Kum & Go to be inclusive of another group customers," said Jacob Maass, commercial fuel manager at Kum & Go.

Car IQ Pay's proprietary technology allows fleet vehicles to connect directly to Kum & Go's fuel pumps, eliminating the need to swipe a credit card, enter a PIN or add an odometer reading.

Car IQ will validate the vehicle when it arrives at a Kum & Go fueling location, approve the source of funds, and unlock the pump without the use of a credit card.

Once fueling is complete, Car IQ Pay enables the vehicle to pay for the fuel and verify that the fuel was received. As the driver leaves the station, the payment receipt is sent to the driver and the fleet operator for easy fleet expenditure management, according to the San Francisco-based company.

"Car IQ Pay is bringing a more secure payment channel to Kum & Go and is simplifying the process for their customers, who can now simply enter the pump number, add fuel, and drive away," said Matt Nicholson, senior vice president, merchant commercialization, Car IQ. "When the vehicle makes a payment, it streamlines the process and enhances the customer experience."

This partnership extends Car IQ's network throughout the Midwest, providing additional fuel access to fleet customers and opening the door to c-store integration for fleet drivers, the company said.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain with more than 400 c-stores in 11 states.

Fleet Moves Across the Channel

Earlier this summer, Atlanta-based RaceTrac Inc. rolled out a promotional fleet program in partnership with Coast, a fleet expense management solution with a Visa fleet card.

The agreement provides all Coast customers with 4 cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases at the nearly 600 RaceTrac convenience stores across the Southeast, with no minimum purchase or cap.

Other retailers have also been focusing on fleet services.

In July, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. teamed up with Bridgestone Americas to advance tire monitoring and service networks for commercial fleet drivers. The move further leverages more convenient, frequent, and actionable fleet tire intelligence at 200 Pilot and Flying J network and travel centers, according to the company.