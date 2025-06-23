Six Quick Commissary Considerations

DENVER — Are you thinking of adding a commissary to centrally produce finished foods, such as breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, salads and burritos?

A production kitchen can decrease food costs, increase consistency and quality, and increase margins and profitability for convenience stores, according to Bob Derian, a chef, traditional restaurant operator, convenience store foodservice director and partner in the Business Accelerator Team.

"Having a central commissary also takes the staff focus off food and puts it on guests," he said during the "Practical Strategies to Optimize Your Foodservice Growth" session at Convenience Store News' 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event.

