Skyline Products 6-Inch LED Digit Price Sign

Skyline Products' 6-Inch LED Price Signs

Skyline Products expanded its line of electronic fuel price signs to include a 6-inch LED digit sign. The newly-designed solution allows fuel retailers to post prices for many fuel commodities on a single sign with a small form factor. The new 6-inch digits — available in red, green, amber, blue and white LEDs — feature a redesigned digit shape engineered to maximize readability. Regulations in California, and other similar regulations, have increased the need for a small, compact price digit. The new 6-inch LED digit sign debuted at the 2018 NACS Show. 

