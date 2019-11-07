Small-Formats Are Driving Both Store Closures & New Store Construction

NEW YORK — The retail industry is shrinking — in more ways than one.

According to Nielsen, between 2007 and 2018, more than 27,000 new retail stores opened in the United States. However, expansion stalled between December 2017 and December 2018, as the total store count fell by 2,248.

And as overall store count decreased, the stores that were opening decreased in size — reversing a previous trend toward megastores.

The growth of small-format stores — convenience, drug and dollar stores — has been a driving force in the long-term decline of store sizes — and closures. In fact, between 2017 and 2018, convenience and drug stores were the primary drivers of retail store closings. In total, more than 3,500 retail stores closed during that period, according to Nielsen.

The research firm found that small-format stores have been gaining ground on larger stores over the past decade. In 2009, large-format size peaked at 10,516 square feet. Since then, square footage at U.S. retail stores has dropped 4.4 percent. The average size is now 10,051 square feet.

The vast majority of stores that opened between 2007 and 2018 were small format:

Dollar stores: 46 percent

Convenience stores: 25 percent

Drug stores: 16 percent

Five percent were super centers, and only 1 percent were warehouse clubs, Nielsen added.

"From a consumer demand perspective, it's clear that small formats and value players are winning in the marketplace. Convenience, drug and dollar stores have driven store count expansion since 2005, while growth across other formats has been less consistent," Nielsen said.