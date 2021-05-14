Drawing on its rich history of providing fans with unique flavor innovations, Smartfood is joining forces with Krispy Kreme to launch Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut popcorn. With this debut, the brand says it is answering countless fan requests asking for doughnut-flavored popcorn that will satisfy their taste buds no matter where they are, whether at home or on the go. The limited-time variety will be available in-store and online across major retailers nationwide starting May 24.