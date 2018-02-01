Lay's is releasing specially designed bags featuring “infectious smiles to create a ripple effect of smiles” across the country in support of Operation Smile. For every purchase of Lay's specially designed bags, a donation will be made to the international children's medical charity dedicated to improving the health and lives of children and young adults worldwide who suffer from cleft conditions. The "Smile With Lay's" campaign launched with support from singer and actress Jordin Sparks and a three-day pop-up Lay's Smiles Experience in New York City. Fans can find Lay's specially designed bags on store shelves nationwide through April 7.