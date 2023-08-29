Smith Oil Adds Fuel Discounts Through Branded App

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Smith Oil Co. tapped Liquid Barcodes Inc. to develop a branded mobile application that allows customers to use their smartphone to pay at the fuel pump via ACH debit, as well as receive an instant discount through price rollback.

The new app builds on Smith Oil's current rewards program and utilizes Liquid Barcodes' C-StorePay, which is integrated with the company's current point-of-sale network and the Stripe payment system.

To use, customers can drive into any of Smith Oil's fueling stations, swipe to choose the fuel pump number in the app, then link their bank account on their first visit in just five steps to activate the pump and fuel up. Drivers can save 10 cents off per gallon every time they fuel up with the app.

"We want to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers. We sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to quickly fuel up, pay and be on their way, we are rewarding them with extra minutes in their day," said Michelle Fluharty, secretary and treasurer at Smith Oil. "Customers have been thrilled at the offer, and initial adoption [of the app] has exceeded our expectations."

Smith Oil opted to accept only ACH transactions on the app to allow for quick authentication of account information. According to the company, other solutions in the space can take upwards of 13 steps, collect large amounts of personal data and require a two-day waiting period for bank authorization, leading to low adoption rates. Additionally, processing payment via ACH can save retailers 2 percent in card fees, which can translate to thousands of dollars year over year.

On top of the fuel discount, app users can also refer a friend or take advantage of the store locator, which includes mapping, location hours and a list of available services at the site.

Based in Fairfax, Va., Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries. Smith Oil chose Liquid Barcodes to develop its new app partially based on a demonstration of the company's fuel pay solution at the NACS Show in 2022.

Founded in 1969 by brothers Bernard and William Smith and headquartered in New Cumberland, Smith Oil is still family operated. The company currently runs 12 retail locations serving the Ohio Valley in both Ohio and West Virginia.