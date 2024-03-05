Smoker Friendly Adds 50-Plus Sites in Indiana

[Read more: The Future of Flavored Tobacco Products Remains Up in the Air]

"We are very pleased to welcome the Low Bob’s team to the Smoker Friendly family," said Terry Gallagher Jr., CEO of Smoker Friendly. "Pat and Scott Carrico and the Richmond Master team have been longtime friends and leaders in the tobacco outlet channel. We are fortunate to make this acquisition and strengthen our Smoker Friendly footprint in Indiana bringing our store count to 80 in the state."

All the locations will be rebranded Smoker Friendly. There are currently 344 Smoker Friendly locations in 13 states. Hundreds of independently owned stores are also part of the Smoker Friendly network.

[Read more: Smoker Friendly Adds Another 30 Stores in Latest Deal]

The tobacco retailer has been steadily growing over the past year and half. In August 2022, it completed its largest transaction with the acquisition of Forrest City, Ark.-based Tobacco Superstores. The deal comprised 79 stores spread across Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky. The locations were rebranded Smoker Friendly and carry the SF cigarette and tobacco product lines, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Cigarette Store is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under several banners, including Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke 'N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat.