Snappy's Increases Wages Across Its C-store Portfolio

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. — Snappy's Convenience Stores is increasing its wages again.

The convenience store operator is increasing wages by 5 percent across all of its retail locations in central Pennsylvania, reported The Progress.

The push to increase wages is part of an effort to retain and attract quality hires, according to the company. The move comes on the heels of bonuses that have been offered for the last two years for full and part-time staff, and a $2 minimum wage increase that took effect in June 2021.

"You can't have a successful business without great people," Snappy's co-owner Keith Powell said. "We are always trying to make Snappy's a better place to work and shop. We have increased pay but that's not even the best part."

Snappy's also has an employee referral program. If a current employee refers a candidate who gets hired, the referring staff member receives a $1,000 referral bonus.

Philipsburg-based Snappy's operates 11 branded convenience stores and one Subway. Of the Snappy's-branded locations, five offer made-to-order food with full-service grills, and eight offer beer and wine products from local and national retailers.

Part of JJ Powell Inc., Snappy's is a locally owned chain of convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania with locations in Allenwood, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Clearfield, Curwensville, Houtzdale, Lewistown, Milesburg, Philipsburg, and State College.

Fellow Pennsylvania convenience retailer Rutter's also increased it wages last month, to $17 an hour for starting wages.

This is the first time in 2022 that Rutter's upped the rate; however, it is the sixth time it made the move in the past three years. Rutter's team members and field employees will both see the wage increase, with full-time team members earning more than $35,000 per year.

According to the company, the changes have amounted to a more than 60-percent increase in wages since December 2019.

"We have fantastic employees at Rutter's and want to recognize them for their continued dedication to being industry leaders," said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter's vice president of human resources. "As the summer of 2022 gets going, we're thrilled to increase our wages again for our team members and field employees and want to thank them for their efforts."

Rutter's last wage increase came in November 2021 when the retailer set the starting rate at $16 per hour. At the time, employees at Rutter's corporate headquarters in York also received a 10-percent wage hike.

York-based Rutter's operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter's includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

The pay increases come as convenience retailers look to keep their stores well-staffed to meet customers' needs during the busy summer travel season. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is the latest convenience operator seeking out new employees.

The global retailer wants to fill more than 25,000 positions at its more than 14,100 Circle K and Couche-Tard c-stores and support centers across North America, Europe and Asia. The company's openings include store-level positions for customer service representatives, assistant store managers and store managers, as well as a host of opportunities at its support centers.

Benefits and incentives include competitive pay, quick career growth potential and career development opportunities with a stable, profitable, and growing employer with a global footprint, according to the company. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout Couche-Tard's network.