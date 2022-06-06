Rutter's Raises Starting Wage for Sixth Time in Three Years

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is at it again. The convenience retailer is increasing its starting wage to $17 an hour.

This is the first time in 2022 that Rutter's is upping the rate; however, it is the sixth time it made the move in the past three years. Rutter's team members and field employees will both see the wage increase, with full-time team members earning more than $35,000 per year.

According to the company, the changes have amounted to a more than 60-percent increase in wages since December 2019.

"We have fantastic employees at Rutter's and want to recognize them for their continued dedication to being industry leaders," said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter's vice president of human resources. "As the summer of 2022 gets going, we're thrilled to increase our wages again for our team members and field employees and want to thank them for their efforts."

Rutter's last wage increase came in November 2021 when the retailer set the starting rate at $16 per hour. At the time, employees at Rutter's corporate headquarters in York also received a 10-percent wage hike.

Rutter's operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter's includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

Preparing for Summer Traffic

The new starting hourly pay comes as convenience retailers gear up for the busy summer season.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, hosted a National Hiring Event on Tuesday, May 3 across more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven's goal was to hire employees for 60,000 jobs — both entry-level and management positions inside the store as well as support roles.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. also hosted a National Hiring Day event on May 3 with the aim to welcome 10,000 new team members. Part-time and full-time team members receive company perks and benefits, including a fuel discount and free meals.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop also set about filling nearly 100 seasonal and regular retail team member positions currently available across 11 store locations throughout the Salt Lake City surrounding area.

In addition, Royal Farms plans to hire more than 2,000 workers in the next few months to staff new stores opening in the mid-Atlantic. About 1,200 jobs are expected to be in Maryland, with about three quarters of those in the Baltimore metro area, where the retailer is based.

At GPM Investments LLC, the Richmond, Va.-based company is offering a range of incentives and benefits to prospective employees as it seeks to add 5,000 new employees to its ranks. The company is looking to fill open, seasonal and turnover positions at convenience stores located in multiple states, with opportunities including both full-time and part-time roles at all levels.