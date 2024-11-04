SNEAK PEEK: Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet Reflects on Maverik's Acquisition of Kum & Go
The recently retired CEO and Chief Adventure Guide talks with Convenience Store News about how the transaction transformed the organization.
SALT LAKE CITY — On May 1, Chuck Maggelet retired as the CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. During his tenure, the convenience store chain about doubled its fuel volume, grew sales by roughly 100% and saw turnover rates reduce by about a third. Maverik also acquired Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, more than doubling its footprint throughout the western United States and Rocky Mountain region.
Maggelet, who is being honored this month as Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti to reflect on his career and contributions. A sneak peek of the discussion is offered here.
Look in the November issue for the full interview.
