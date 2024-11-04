SNEAK PEEK: Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet Reflects on Maverik's Acquisition of Kum & Go

SALT LAKE CITY — On May 1, Chuck Maggelet retired as the CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. During his tenure, the convenience store chain about doubled its fuel volume, grew sales by roughly 100% and saw turnover rates reduce by about a third. Maverik also acquired Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, more than doubling its footprint throughout the western United States and Rocky Mountain region.

Maggelet, who is being honored this month as Convenience Store News ' Retailer Executive of the Year , recently sat down for an exclusive interview with CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti to reflect on his career and contributions. A sneak peek of the discussion is offered here.

