Snickers Dark Chocolate & Twix Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Bars

Mars Wrigley Confectionery brings two new rich, decadent ice cream treats to coolers. Snickers Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars mark the first new ice cream flavor in the brand's history, featuring creamy peanut butter chocolate ice cream, peanuts and caramel, coated in rich dark chocolate. Twix Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Bars  an ode to the brand's latest creation, the Twix Triple Chocolate Cookie Bar — features creamy chocolate ice cream coated with smooth caramel and crunchy chocolate cookies, dipped in chocolate. Available nationwide, the new ice cream bars have a suggested retail price of  $1.99 for individual bars and $4.19 for a six-pack.

