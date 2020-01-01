Designed to satisfy every taste bud with a delicious crunch, Snyder's of Hanover Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rounds feature light and crispy pretzels coated in a sweet outer layer of creamy milk chocolate. The round shape makes for a "perfectly poppable" snack, according to the company. Made with wholesome ingredients, the oven-baked snacks come packaged in a 5-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.49.