Social Trends Drove Customer Behavior in 2024

Cottage Cheese Everything: TikTok has been flooded with recipes for cottage cheese everything — toast, mac and cheese, protein cookie dough and much more. Cottage cheese captured consumers' hearts online so much that the high-protein, low-calorie food saw a 166% increase in orders on Gopuff this year.

Cucumber Salad: Creator Logan Moffit, also known as "cucumber guy," went viral this summer after posting TikTok videos detailing the best way to "eat an entire cucumber." Searches for "cucumber" rose 28% in August as the trend took off. In fact, while searches have remained elevated since August, Gopuff sold more cucumbers in August than any other month this year.

Diet Pepsi: In the three weeks following the release of Addison Rae's song "Diet Pepsi," which became a frequently used TikTok song, Gopuff observed a 10% increase in orders for the product compared to the weeks preceding the song release.

"Hear Me Out" Cake: On TikTok this fall, people began revealing their deepest, darkest secrets through the "Hear Me Out" cake trend, placing cut-outs of fictional characters on cakes. When this trend sparked in October, orders for cake mix increased by 24 when compared to the previous month.

Major TV Moments Drive Customer Orders

The Big Game: For one of the biggest TV moments on the calendar, customers across the country took to their couches and their phones to order Gopuff during the Big Game — 14% more than a typical Sunday. In Gopuff's "2024 Brand Bowl" report, the retailer found that customers turned to Gopuff for game day essentials like ice (up 113%), Tostitos (up 332%), alcohol (75%) and hot sauce (154%). When it came to the ads shown, Lindor Chocolate saw the biggest increase (231%) in orders for its products in the hour after its Big Game commercial aired.

Nervous on Election Night: As customers tuned into Election Night coverage on Nov. 5, Gopuff sales rose nearly 20% compared to the average Tuesday. On election night, Americans glued to their TVs and phones ordered comfort food and medication for their heart burn. Sales of ice cream, alcohol and pain relievers were all up more than 30% and digestive aids like Tums were up 13%. Meanwhile, orders for condoms were down 5%.