04/15/2021
Sonny’s Compact Top Brush
Sonny’s Compact Top Brush allows car wash operators to increase wash quality and top surface cleaning without increasing tunnel length. The brush is a cost-effective retrofit to an existing Sonny’s Mitter Frame. It also can be outfitted as a Top Brush Spyder combination with wraparound washers attached to both the entrance and exit for maximum cleaning performance. The simple mechanical operation of the Compact Top Brush with innovative dual-action cylinder delivers a more controllable wash across a wider range of vehicles, according to the company.