Sonny's Enterprises OneWash Solutions Suite

Sonny’s Enterprises LLC launched OneWash, billed as the industry’s first and only complete suite of car wash business solutions designed to simplify the daily operations and management of any-sized car wash business. Members can take advantage of exclusive incentives to obtain their car wash equipment, parts, chemistry, vacuums and controls, with an initial set of benefits that include upgrade credits, shipping discounts, and free premium features. Members also will have access to Sonny’s new chemistry, marketing and expanded consulting services, which connect business owners at every level with the expertise needed to support the operational side of their business, according to the company.