The Nerds brand is moving into the growing sour candy segment. Sour Big Chewy Nerds feature a sour, chewy center covered in a sweet, crunchy candy shell. The new product is available in a 4.25-ounce concession box with a $1.09 suggested retail price, a 6-ounce medium peg bag with a $1.99 suggested price, and a 10-ounce standup bag with a $2.99 suggested price. Each package contains a variety of sour flavors, such as Brainiac Blue Raspberry, Streaming Strawberry Lemonade, Wiki Watermelon, and Blood Orange Byte.