J&J Snack Foods Corp., through a new license with Mondelēz International Inc., introduces Sour Patch Kids Flavored Ice Pops. Inspired by the classic flavors of the original candy, these ice pops come in Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange and Redberry varieties. A 12-count variety pack has a suggested retail price of $2.50 to $3.50. Thirty-count club packs are also available, with a suggested price of $5.99 to $7.99. Sour Patch Kids Flavored Ice Pops will be sold in retail and club stores throughout the United States and Canada.