New from American Licorice Co., Sour Punch Bites Fan Favorites is a special mix of flavors that fans have voted for and requested the most over the years. Grape, Fruit Punch, Tangerine and Lemon come together in a sweet-and-sour, fruity-citrusy, never-before-combined mix for the Sour Punch Bites brand. Fan Favorites are available in a 5-ounce pouch bag for a suggested retail price of $1.79, or a 9-ounce pouch bag for a suggested price of $2.99. Like all Sour Punch varieties, the candies in this new mix are low in fat and sodium, and are both kosher and Halal certified.