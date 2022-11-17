Spacee HoverTouch Wall

Spacee launches HoverTouch Wall, a new offering aimed to deliver engaging interactive content to customers. With Spacee's HoverTouch technology, existing surfaces transform to a communicative and interactive digitally enabled "screen" that can engage, educate, market and entertain without physically changing that surface. With HoverTouch Wall, users engage with a 100-inch interactive wall to learn more about promotions, services, wayfinding and specific product highlights. The bridge from the physical and digital worlds can be built on any spare wall to enhance the user experience or customer journey. The technology solution can also be used to enhance employee engagement in breakrooms, shared spaces or manufacturing environments.