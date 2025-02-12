Sparky's One Stop Recognized for Renewable Fuels Efforts

"I want to congratulate and thank Sparky's One Stop and Pro Cooperative for their leadership in promoting biofuels — an industry that does so much to strengthen Iowa," Naig said. "Biofuels are a win-win for everyone. Consumers get access to more affordable, cleaner burning fuels. Our farmers have more markets for their crops, and we generate more economic activity in our rural communities. That's why the State of Iowa is partnering with fuel retailers to expand infrastructure and increase the availability of higher biofuel blends around the state, giving drivers even more homegrown choices at the pump."

Al's Corner Oil has been family-owned since 1934. The retailer operates 24 Sparky's One Stop locations throughout western and northwest Iowa. Currently, the convenience chain markets E15 and E85 at seven locations with plans for significant expansion of these offerings throughout 2025.

Sparky's One Stop is a long-time supporter of biofuels and believes in the value that these homegrown products deliver to their local communities and the families that call them home, the company stated.

Additionally, Al's Corner Oil offers farm fuel and propane delivery for commercial and residential customers.

Iowa is the first state to enact an E15 Access Standard, which requires most fuel retailers and gas stations to offer E15 by Jan. 1, 2026. The law was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2022.

Since the grant program began in 2006, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has invested more than $53.5 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure within Iowa. This state funding has been matched with more than $260 million of private investment from Iowa gas stations and fuel retailers. These investments have, to date, helped install 346 E85 dispensers or blenders, 427 biodiesel dispensers or blenders, 177 E15 projects, and 152 biodiesel terminals. Currently, the department has approximately $21.7 million of RFIP funding available to support infrastructure improvements to comply with the E15 Access Standard.

Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel. According to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the industry accounts for nearly $7.2 billion of Iowa gross domestic product, generates $23.5 billion of income for Iowa households and supports more than 57,000 jobs.