Speedway Goes for Gold With Hershey's Launch

ENON, Ohio — Speedway is going for gold ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The convenience store retailer dedicated an in-store rack in support of the launch of The Hershey Co.'s Hershey’s Gold peanut and pretzels caramelized crème candy bar, which debuted on Dec. 1.

The display outfitted a flashy, gold-colored signage kit communicating a purchase incentive of one free regular-size Hershey's Gold candy bar with the purchase of two king-size versions.

Speedway additionally used its social media channels to draw attention to the new product and incentive.

The Hershey Co. came up with the new bar with an eye to its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Committee after inking a five-year deal in 2015 to support the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams as the official confectionery partner of Team USA.

