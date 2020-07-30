Speedway Introduces New Innovation to Enhance Customer & Employee Safety

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC is amping up its safety efforts surrounding customers and employees with the introduction of the "Speedy Safe Zone."

Rolling out to all stores companywide in July, the Speedy Safe Zone is an addition to the extensive safety and preventative measures Speedway has already taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

The Speedy Safe Zone will be prominently displayed in every Speedway store and offer amenities such as a hand sanitizer station and complimentary disposable gloves for customer use. Disposable face coverings will also be available for small fee.

"As more and more states and localities move to mandatory face coverings while out in public, having easy access to inexpensive masks provides a valuable convenience for customers on the go," said Speedway President Tim Griffith. "In addition to the Speedy Safe Zone inside our stores, we will have disposable gloves available at our fuel dispenser islands as well to provide an additional layer of cleanliness for our customers."

Other key initiatives at keeping customers and employees safe during these unprecedented times include:

A comprehensive cleaning schedule inside and outside the store with EPA-certified disinfectants;

Plexiglass shields at each checkout; and

Company-provided cloth face coverings for all employees.

"High consumer expectations for safety and cleanliness are part of the new normal. We want to be sure that our customers are very comfortable in our stores and that we are taking all necessary steps to keep them — and the employees taking care of them — safe," Griffith added.

Based in Enon, Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 locations across the United States.