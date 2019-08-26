Speedway Moves Rebranding Efforts to Arizona

ENON, Ohio — Speedway has begun rebranding 91 Arizona convenience stores that were part of parent company Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s (MPC) 2018 acquisition of Andeavor for $23.3 billion.

Twenty-nine c-stores in the Tucson metro area are included in the conversion slate, reported the Arizona Daily Star.

The locations will operate under the Speedway banner once the rebranding is complete and will sell Marathon fuel. Some Tucson-area locations that previously carried Shell, Giant and Exxon branding already have new signage in place.

Tucson-area consumers may see additional store upgrades in the next few months, Speedway spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith told the news outlet. They will also be able to take advantage of Speedway's free customer rewards program.

The Arizona changeover is part of Speedway's goal of rebranding 700 c-stores in 2019, which it expects to reach. The company has already rebranded more than 400 locations since it closed on its purchase of San Antonio-based Andeavor on Oct. 1, 2018, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Speedway continues to execute its brand expansion strategy through store conversions. As of June 30, we had converted 237 sites in 2019, bringing the total number of conversions since the combination with Andeavor to 407," reported Don Templin, executive vice president and chief financial officer of MPC., during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 1.

Enon-based Speedway LLC, a MPC subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 4,000 retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC is No. 3 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.