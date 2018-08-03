Speedway & Rockstar Team Up on Another Exclusive Beverage
ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC customers can now find another new exclusive beverage from energy-drink manufacturer Rockstar.
The Enon-based convenience store retailer is exclusively merchandising a new fruit punch-flavored Rockstar Recovery beverage.
The fruit punch-flavored energy drink is part of Rockstar’s hydration line. It is touted in-store with a cooler cling promoting 500 bonus points to Speedy Rewards members with a purchase of three 16-ounce cans.
This is the third time Speedway and Rockstar have teamed up. The pair partnered on the first exclusive Rockstar Revolt flavor, “killer citrus,” in February 2016, followed by a grape-flavored Rockstar Revolt in February 2017.
Speedway, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp., operates more than 2,700 locations in more than 20 states.
