Speedway & Rockstar Team Up on Another Exclusive Beverage

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC customers can now find another new exclusive beverage from energy-drink manufacturer Rockstar.

The Enon-based convenience store retailer is exclusively merchandising a new fruit punch-flavored Rockstar Recovery beverage.

The fruit punch-flavored energy drink is part of Rockstar’s hydration line. It is touted in-store with a cooler cling promoting 500 bonus points to Speedy Rewards members with a purchase of three 16-ounce cans.

This is the third time Speedway and Rockstar have teamed up. The pair partnered on the first exclusive Rockstar Revolt flavor, “killer citrus,” in February 2016, followed by a grape-flavored Rockstar Revolt in February 2017.

Speedway, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp., operates more than 2,700 locations in more than 20 states.

To read more on the partnership, visit Convenience Store News’ sister publication, Shopper Marketing.