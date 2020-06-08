Speedway Sparks Consumers' Thirst With Exclusive Beverage Offering

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC is partnering with PepsiCo Inc.'s Mountain Dew brand to offer an exclusive version of MTN DEW at more than 2,500 Speedway locations.

MTN DEW SPARK is a pink colored beverage featuring a blast of raspberry lemonade flavor and will be available at participating Speedway convenience stores in the North and South for a limited time.

"MTN DEW is putting its fans in the driver's seat with this exclusive partnership with Speedway," said Umi Patel, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo North Division. "We know that DEW Nation is always looking for fun, new flavors that can exhilarate their taste buds — especially as we enter the last few weeks of summer. That's why we're excited to bring the spark to a Speedway near you."

The launch of MTN DEW SPARK is part of a yearlong platform at Speedway dubbed the "Year of Dew." It was created to drive purchase of DEW products at Speedway and give fans the chance to win exclusive product releases, promotions and major DEW surprises all year long.

The brand is kicking off these promotions with the new "Revv Up Your DEW Den" contest. From now until Sept. 27, consumers can enter to win weekly grand prizes of custom MTN DEW SPARK gear such as a double ring neon wall clock and an 80-quart rolling cooler. Fans can also enter to win by visiting www.yearofdew.com.

Additionally, daily winners will receive a free case of 20-ounce MTN DEW Spark.

"We're very pleased to 'Do the Dew' in a big way this year at Speedway, and the exclusive launch of MTN DEW SPARK at our stores allows us to continue the great engagement with our customers who 'Do the Dew' as well," said Speedway President Tim Griffith. "We are thrilled to partner with MTN DEW to build on our outstanding, wide selection of products offered, and to continue delivering a safe, convenient, and personal shopping experience for our loyal customers."

Based in Enon, Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 locations across the United States. Its parent company Marathon Petroleum Corp. recently reached a deal to sell Speedway to Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc.