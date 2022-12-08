The Spinx Co. Founder Stewart Spinks Receives High Honors

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of the board of The Spinx Co., received the Order of the Palmetto at the convenience store chain's 50th anniversary celebration on Dec. 2.

The Order of the Palmetto has been bestowed to valuable members of the South Carolina community since 1971. The prestigious award honors those that have generously served the state and its inhabitants, by recognizing their achievements and contributions to the community.

Stewart Spinks founded The Spinx Co. in 1972. Today, the business operates 82 convenience stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presented the award to Stewart Spinks at Fluor Field.

"I am truly speechless at this amazing honor," Spinks said. "This means so much to me but would not be possible without the love and support from the Spinks family and also the Spinx family. Thank you all for 50 wonderful years of 'making lives easier.'"

Spinks was inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame in 2011.

Among his accomplishments include:

Being named Individual Philanthropist of the Year alongside his wife, Martha;

Recipient of American Cancer Society's Susan Eison Award;

Greenville Tech Foundation's Workforce Development honoree;

Recipient of Greenville Tech Entrepreneur Award;

Furman University Riley Institute Diversity Fellow; and

Recipient of Boy Scout-Blue Ridge Council Outstanding Leadership Award.

Additionally, Spinks is an active member of numerous organizations and serves alongside community partners to make Greenville a better place, according to the company.