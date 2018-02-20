Spinx Cuts the Ribbon on First Tunnel Car Wash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. opened its first express tunnel car wash at its newest convenience store in Moncks Corner, S.C. On Feb. 15, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Ride 'N' Shine car wash, located at 2801 Highway 52.

"We're so excited to open our first Ride 'N' Shine tunnel car wash," said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of The Spinx Co. "While all car washes may appear to be the same, our new tunnel wash sets us apart from the competition, and our trained staff and high-tech equipment will deliver a great experience and quick, thorough car washes to our customers."

The Spinx store where the car wash is located is the retailer's largest c-store yet, as CSNews Online previously reported.

According to the company, the tunnel wash system is the first of many that Spinx plans to open in South Carolina. During operating hours, an attendant will be available to assist customers and ensure the car wash equipment is in proper condition.

Each wash offers environmentally conscious water reclamation systems and eco-friendly chemicals, along with advanced technology that gives customers the best wash for their budget, Spinx said. The system uses a 3-D scan of each vehicle to precisely target soap and high-pressure water based on its size and shape for the most accurate clean. The new tunnel wash is also equipped with specially engineered blowers to achieve a drier vehicle while conserving energy.

The first Spinx Ride 'N' Shine tunnel wash will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. During the spring and summer, hours will be extended to 9 p.m.

Greenville-based Spinx operates more than 80 convenience stores in South Carolina and is the largest privately held company in the state.